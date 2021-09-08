Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,138. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

