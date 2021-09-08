Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Merus reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merus by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. 3,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.59. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

