Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading Down 6.1%

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 17,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,842,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Metromile by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

