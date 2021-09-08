Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 644,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,165 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $108,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

MAA traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.89. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

