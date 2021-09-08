Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 535 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $462.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.26 and a 200-day moving average of $493.38. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

