Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VMware by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

