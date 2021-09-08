Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Markel by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Markel by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,238.47 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,235.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,196.30.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

