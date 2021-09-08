Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,381 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

LSI stock opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

