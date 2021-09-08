Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.79 Million Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,003,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRGA opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SRGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

