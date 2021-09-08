Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

MNST stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,609,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after buying an additional 82,356 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $945,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

