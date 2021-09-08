Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $418.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $406.00 to $418.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.64.

NYSE:MCO opened at $381.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

