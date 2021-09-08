More Coin Hits Market Cap of $131,224.79 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, More Coin has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $131,224.79 and $1,493.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.91 or 0.00745050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043011 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.