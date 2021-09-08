Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,684 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 404.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 352,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

