Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.