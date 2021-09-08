Morgan Stanley Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EEA opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA).

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.