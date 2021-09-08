Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Shares of FUND opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.