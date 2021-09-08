Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE VIST opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $397.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.