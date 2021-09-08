Morgan Stanley Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.01 ($12.96).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €12.18 ($14.33) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.56.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.