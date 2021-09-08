Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 156.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

CMO stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The firm has a market cap of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.