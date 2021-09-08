Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,500 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Morningstar stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.34. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.34. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $288.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,167,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

