MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $666.39

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $666.39 and last traded at $658.87, with a volume of 2434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $655.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $598.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

