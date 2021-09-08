mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $41.53 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.53 million and approximately $175,593.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

