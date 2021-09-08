Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NTAP stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $91.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

