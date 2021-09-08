Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.83. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $399.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

