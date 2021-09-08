Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

