Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 579,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.