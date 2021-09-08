Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.