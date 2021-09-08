Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $2,497,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

