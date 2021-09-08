My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Down 1.7%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 26,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 549,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

