Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.58. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 34,187 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 155.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.