Navellier & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

ADM stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

