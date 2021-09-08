Navellier & Associates Inc Has $639,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 78.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Morningstar by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Morningstar by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1,133.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $279.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $288.54.

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,684,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,192,997.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,385 shares of company stock valued at $68,111,256. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

