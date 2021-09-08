Neutrino Dollar Market Cap Hits $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00151740 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

