New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,025 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of News by 171.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in News during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.60. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

