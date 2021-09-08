New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

