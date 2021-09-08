New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

