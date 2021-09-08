New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

