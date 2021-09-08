New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 15.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDR. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.