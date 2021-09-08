New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Par Pacific worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $2,669,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PARR opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $941.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

