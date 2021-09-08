New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,762 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Otter Tail by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTTR opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

