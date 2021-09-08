NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.25 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexGen Energy traded as high as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.28, with a volume of 2270339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 41.32 and a quick ratio of 41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

