NextCapital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 3.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $167,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. 25,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

