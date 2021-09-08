NextCapital Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of IGSB stock remained flat at $$54.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,845. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

