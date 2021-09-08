NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 66.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,441,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $671,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $162.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

