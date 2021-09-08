NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in NIKE by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NYSE:NKE opened at $162.64 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

