Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.04 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 175.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,246 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 129.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,239. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

