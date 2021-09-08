Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 445,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,403,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.78% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,640,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,702 shares of company stock worth $11,690,313 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

