Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,238 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $21,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

