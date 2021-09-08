Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,410 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

