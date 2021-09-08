Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,316,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.11% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000.
MNDY opened at $380.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.22.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY).
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.