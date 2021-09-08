Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,316,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.11% of monday.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000.

MNDY opened at $380.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.22.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

